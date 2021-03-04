BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of MYJ opened at $14.37 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.