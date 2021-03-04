Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

