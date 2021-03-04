BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BLE opened at $15.13 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

