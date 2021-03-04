BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of BLE opened at $15.13 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.29.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.