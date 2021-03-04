BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $235,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of CMP opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.