BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.40% of Northwest Natural worth $230,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 316,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $74.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,201 shares of company stock valued at $299,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

