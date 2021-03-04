BlackRock Inc. Has $225.60 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $225,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

NYSE:SIX opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

