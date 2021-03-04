BlackRock Inc. Has $220.74 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $220,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $147.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

