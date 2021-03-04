BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 69.5% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the January 28th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. 263,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,171. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.