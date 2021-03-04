BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 193.1% in February

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
