BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 193.1% in February

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after buying an additional 103,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $10,637,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

