BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Trading Down 5.1%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.01 and last traded at $117.76. 854,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 650,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

