Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $593,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $40.23.

