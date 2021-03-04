Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.94. The company had a trading volume of 152,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.44. The company has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

