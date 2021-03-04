Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.39 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 456,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 67,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

USB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 447,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $53.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

