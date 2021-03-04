Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $177.85. 38,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,798. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

