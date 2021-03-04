Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.36. 15,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,815. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

