Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 189 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 163,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 23,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.32. 109,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

