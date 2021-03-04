Blackcrane Capital LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises 20.8% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 5,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com stock traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.53. 7,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.35.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.