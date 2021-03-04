BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.64. 204,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

