Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2,696.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.00249265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00090520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000096 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

