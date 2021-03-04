Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $93.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

