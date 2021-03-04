Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) COO Purchases $31,843.20 in Stock

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 1,712 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $31,843.20.

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $225.96 million, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bioanalytical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bioanalytical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

