Binance Coin (BNB) Price Down 7.1% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion and $5.62 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $231.05 or 0.00477217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00078557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.93 or 0.00491419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00051873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00189538 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

