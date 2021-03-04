Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,755.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,668. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

