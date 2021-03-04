Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

BYND stock opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.97 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $4,083,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 160.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 240.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

