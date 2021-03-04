Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.48.

NYSE BBY opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.15. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

