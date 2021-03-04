Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

