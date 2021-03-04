Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

