Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,918 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

