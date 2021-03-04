Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $65.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.