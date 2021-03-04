Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after buying an additional 2,717,561 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Huntsman by 267.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after buying an additional 1,356,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 504,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after buying an additional 373,873 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

