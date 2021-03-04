Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 15,914 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 582.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 55.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 147,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

