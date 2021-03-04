Berry Data (BRY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.68 or 0.00017017 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.00484215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00073897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00079551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.58 or 0.00489041 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

