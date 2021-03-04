Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CFO Shaun Holt Sells 12,300 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CFO Shaun Holt sold 12,300 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $757,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BLI stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

