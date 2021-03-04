Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CFO Shaun Holt Sells 12,300 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CFO Shaun Holt sold 12,300 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $757,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BLI stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.