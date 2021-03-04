Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.20

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 36.75 ($0.48), with a volume of 193,710 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.20. The firm has a market cap of £95.04 million and a PE ratio of -26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.