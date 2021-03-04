Benchmark Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $69.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $65.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $173,269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DraftKings by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 901,371 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

