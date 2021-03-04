Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,708.42

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,708.42 ($35.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,030 ($39.59). Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,987 ($39.03), with a volume of 495,976 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,469.67 ($45.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,902.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,711.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

