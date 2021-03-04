Beer Money Price Tops $0.0171 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Beer Money token can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $431,233.42 and approximately $13,697.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.00795215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00027415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00033200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00045925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,175,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Beer Money Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

