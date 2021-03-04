Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,953 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. The Allstate accounts for 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Allstate worth $28,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.03. 36,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,551. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

