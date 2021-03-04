Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $33,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

NYSE TEL traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,415. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

