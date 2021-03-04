Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,515,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,702 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Embraer stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 145,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,439. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

