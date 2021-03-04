Beaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $17,638.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00775778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00044839 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.