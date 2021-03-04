Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$86.50 on Friday. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

