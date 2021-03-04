Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Basf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Basf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.