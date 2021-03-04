Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 681,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 705,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $348.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,473 shares in the company, valued at $745,142.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

