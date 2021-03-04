Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.38 ($2.97).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.83) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 468 ($6.11). The firm has a market cap of £10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

