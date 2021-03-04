Barclays Raises Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.28.

AMRX stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

