Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of BWFG opened at $26.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. Analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Insiders have bought a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $152,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

