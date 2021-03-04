Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 756,284 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,734,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $116,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 256,580 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after acquiring an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

