Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 680 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Alleghany worth $113,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $638.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $605.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.08 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $727.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

