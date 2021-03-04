Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $110,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 179.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Rexnord by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXN opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

